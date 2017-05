NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Roanoke Ave., Monday night.

Police dispatchers got a call about the shooting around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the victim is a teenager and is suffering non-life threatening injuries to the leg.

A group of people was reportedly standing around when they heard gunshots and everyone left the scene.

When police arrived they found the victim.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.