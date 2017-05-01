× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm, windy, and severe storms possible

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm and windy start to the work week… Expect a warm start to your Monday with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. We will see a solid dose of sunshine today with just a few clouds mixing in at times. Highs will warm into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon, about 15 degrees above normal. Winds will be ramping up through the day. Expect south winds at 10 to 15 mph this morning, increasing to 15 to 15 with gusts to 25+ this afternoon.

A cold front will bring in showers and storms tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe, with our biggest threat being damaging winds. Storms will likely move in after 8 PM and will clear out early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s overnight.

After the showers and storms move out early Tuesday, clouds will clear out by midday. Expect sunshine and highs in the upper 70s tomorrow afternoon. It will still be windy with SW winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Expect sunshine and mid 70s for Wednesday with lighter winds. Highs will stay in the mid 70s to end the work week with more rain and storms moving in.

Today: A Few Clouds, Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: S 15-25G35+

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%), Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S/SW 15-25G35

Tomorrow: AM Showers/Storms (40%), Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 1st

1997 Severe Thunderstorm: South Central, Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

