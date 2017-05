NORFOLK, Va. – Lowe’s is expanding their military discount to include everyone who has served in the military.

In addition to those currently serving, people who are retired from the U.S. Armed Forces or have been honorably discharged will now receive a 10% discount at Lowe’s, in store and online.

To get the discount, enroll at lowes.com/military. Request a MyLowes card and show it at store checkout or when shopping online.