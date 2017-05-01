Liquor truck crashes, catches fire in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police charged a truck driver with reckless driving after his tractor trailer overturned and caught fire Monday.

Virginia State Police reported the driver, who was hauling liquor, was distracted while driving.

After the tractor trailer overturned, it caught fire.

The truck driver and a passenger were able to escape with minor injuries.

The alcohol in the back of the truck continued to ignite.

Firefighters used foam to help control the flames.

Details about what distracted the driver behind the wheel were not immediately available.