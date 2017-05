Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Blogger Katy Blevins Calabrese brings us advice on ways women can create their own tribe and build a community of people that support and champion your needs and dreams.

Modern Femme™ 2017 "Choose Your Own Adventure" Convention

May 4-6, 2017

Founders Inn and Spa, Virginia Beach

modernfemme.com