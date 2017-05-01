Hampton Police looking for suspects in Friday night shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are looking for suspects in a shooting that occurred Friday, April 28 in the 3800 block of Shell Road.

Officers responded to the area around 9:30 p.m. after receiving calls reporting a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a 28-year-old woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was treated and released at a local hospital. Her injuries are non-life threatening.

An investigation has revealed the victim was inside a home in the 3800 block of Shell Road when she was hit by a bullet that had entered the residence.

The incident remains under investigation. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown.