Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Julius Delbridge, Sports Performance Specialist with Bon Secours In Motion Physical Therapy, shows us some exercise ideas for seniors. It's to get ready for the Successful Aging Forum in Virginia Beach May 11th.

Successful Aging Forum

With Tony Orlando

May 11

Virginia Beach Convention Center

1-888-490-9355

To Register: www.eseniorhealth.com