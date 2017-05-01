Bob Marley’s grandson gets shot with Redskins

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Redskins are jammin’ and they hope you like jammin’ too.

Nico Marley, grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, tweets he’s been invited to Redskins minicamp. The Florida native was a two-time All-American Athletic Conference linebacker at Tulane, where he started in 48 of his 49 career games for the Green Wave.

Marley went undrafted during last weekend’s 2017 NFL Draft, likely due to his small stature. He’s listed at 5′ 8″ and 200 pounds.

The Redskins host rookie minicamp May 12-14 at the team facility in Ashburn, VA.