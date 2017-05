NORFOLK, Va. – A mother had a baby Monday night, but she was not in a hospital.

VDOT Hampton Roads tweeted that a baby could not wait and the mother delivered the little girl in a car.

They were located near the 15th View inspection station around 10 p.m.

VDOT said everyone is healthy and they were taken to a local hospital.

