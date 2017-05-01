Advice before you choose an exotic pet on Coast Live

Posted 5:23 pm, May 1, 2017, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In the wake of a recent, well-publicized tragedy on an airline, we talk with the folks from The Bunny Hutch (www.TheBunnyHutch.org) about some of the things that need to be considered before you decide to become an owner of or travel with an exotic animal.