Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Joey Logano didn't start the day as the favorite to win the Toyota Owners 400, but his teams "execution was there", helping him lead for 25 laps and grab his first win of the Monster Energy Cup series season.

"We didn't get lucky, we were just able to do what we know how to do, execute the best and that's why we won," said Logano, starting in his 300th career race.

The series hits Talladega next week.