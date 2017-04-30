EPA removes climate change information from website

The EPA removed most climate change information from its website Friday, saying in a press release that language on the website is being updated to “reflect the approach of new leadership.”

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has expressed doubt about the reasons for climate change, saying in a CNBC interview in March that he was skeptical of the role carbon dioxide plays.

“I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do, and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact,” Pruitt said. “So, no, I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see.”

J.P. Freire, the EPA’s associate administrator for public affairs, said the agency wants “to eliminate confusion by removing outdated language first and making room to discuss how we’re protecting the environment and human health by partnering with states and working within the law.”

Visitors to the website now find most climate change information “is being updated,” although the page that addresses climate change in the water sector still reflects a basic assessment that global warming is affecting water and precipitation.

“These impacts are likely to affect the programs designed to protect water quality, public health, and safety,” the web page says.

Environmental groups were dismayed by the EPA’s removal of climate change information from its website. Speaking at the DC protest on climate change issues Saturday, a Sierra club spokesperson told CNN the move is “a sad reflection on the priorities of Donald Trump and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. If they haven’t gotten the message yet, they’re about to get it today. The American people want a government to fight for the health of this planet and for climate action to help protect all families in America.”

