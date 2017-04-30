And the St. Jude Giveaway winners are…

NORFOLK, Va. – News 3 viewers helped raise $1,299,267 for Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Thanks to all who purchased tickets for such a great cause. Without further delay…here’s who won the prizes!

Tickets on Sale Prize: Coastal Virginia premier event experience package, valued at over $2,000.courtesy of Coastal Virginia Magazine. – Lynn-Marie Allen from Virginia Beach, Va.

Early Bird Prize: 2017 Nissan Rogue from Nissan of Norfolk and Nissan of Chesapeake. – Venus Dina Tanyag from Virginia Beach, Va.

Bonus Prize: 26 “Earn your Wings” training and flight certificates, courtesy iFLY Virginia Beach Indoor Skydiving. Sunday, April 16, 2017. – William LeSueur from Portsmouth, Va.

Open House Prize: $10,000 Shopping Spree to Value City Furniture. Rita Mason from Norfolk, Va.

Ancillary Prizes: Every $100 ticket purchase provides the opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more. These prizes include:

House cleaning for one year, courtesy of Domestic Divas – Agnes Sansone from Virginia Beach, Va.

Dinner at a movie for a family of four for a year at Cinema Café – Latoria Long from Williamsburg, Va.

VIP Dance Membership for a year at Mambo Room Latin Dance Studio – Phyllis Meekins from Williamsburg, Va.

$1,000 portrait package at The Forrest Gallery – Eric Skeeter from Virginia Beach, Va.

Espresso machine and a years’ worth of coffee, courtesy of Peter Decker Children’s Charity – Connie Dunn from Gates, N.C.

Le Vian Diamond Necklace, courtesy of Kay Jewelers – Gail Burke from Norfolk, Va.

2 Roundtrip tickets courtesy of Southwest Airlines – Ellen Drames from Suffolk, Va.

Brizo Artesso Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology – Mary Herrick from Virginia Beach, Va.

Norfolk Tides luxury 24 person suite and food package, courtesy of Norfolk Tides Baseball Club – Juan Steward from Suffolk, Va.

And the big winner is…

2017 St. Jude Dream Home Winner – Donna Gandee from Hampton, Va.

Winners will be contacted by St. Jude Sunday and Monday. Winners will receive a certified letter from St. Jude with a prize winners agreement and instructions on how to claim the prize.