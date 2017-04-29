Virginia Hall makes a haul

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Saturday, seven new members will receive Virginia's highest athletic honor.

"For it to actually be here and this is where I grew up, it's great," Chesapeake native Dre Bly told reporters prior to Friday's VIP reception at the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. to be mentioned among the greats: LT and Will Fuller, some of the great guys to ever lace them up here in the state - to be mentioned among those guys is great"

Bly, a Chesapeake native who earned All-American honors at North Carolina before hauling in 43 interceptions during an 11 year NFL career, is part of a seven person class inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

The class of 2017 is the 46th group inducted into the Hall of Fame. Other notables in this year's class include U.S. soccer star Claudio Reyna, legendary Old Dominion and U.S. Olympic field hockey coach Beth Anders and former Virginia Tech standout and 14 year NBA veteran Bimbo Coles.

"To be thought of and appreciated, it's just an honor," Anders said. "Field hockey in this area has done very well and it's nice to be part of it."

"I'm a Hokie," Coles said emphatically. "I worked my tail off. I played every quarter, every minute, every practice - 100 percent every time I stepped on the court."

The class of 2017 will officially be inducted Saturday night at the Renaissance hotel in Portsmouth.