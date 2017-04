Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's Locker Room, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown recap the Redskins first three selections in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Plus, Mitch Brown explains why the 'Skins will be playing "backyard football" with their top pick.

Also in this week's Locker Room, the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame inducts seven new members while Richmond prepares to host its spring race weekend.