Smithfield Foods donate 250K pounds of protein to N.C. food banks

ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Smithfield Foods, along with Richard Petty Motorsports and the NASCAR Hall of Fame donated nearly 250,000 pounds of protein six North Carolina Feeding America Food Banks.

It’s part of Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes initiative, which focuses on alleviating hunger and helping Americans becoming more food secure.

“Each day, millions of our North Carolina neighbors struggle to put food on the table, often choosing between a house payment and groceries,” said Kathy Helms, chief financial officer for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. “[This] donation will benefit food banks across the entire state, helping tens of thousands in need.”

The donation is equivalent to nearly one million servings.

Food Bank of the Albemarle received 40,000 pounds of the food. Other North Carolina food banks benefiting from the donation are Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, MANNA Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina and Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina.