Portsmouth house fire displaces family of six

Portsmouth, Va. — A family of six is without a home after a house fire in Portsmouth.

Fire crews arrived in the 2700 block of Portsmouth Boulevard just before 2 P.M. Sunday afternoon.

When they arrived, heavy flames were seen coming from the back of the house.

Firefighters were able to contain those flames to a room on the second floor of the structure, and brought it under within ten minutes.

No one was hurt from this incident.

Officials do not know what caused the fire, but say it appears to be accidental.

The displaced family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.