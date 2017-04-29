ODU’s Zach Pascal to sign with Redskins

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – This weekend, Zach Pascal was unable to make Monarchs history as the first Old Dominion football player ever selected in the NFL Draft. But he’ll have a shot at a pro career.

The 6′ 2″, 219 pounder tells News 3 he has agreed to an undrafted free agent contract with the Washington Redskins and will sign the contract Saturday evening. Pascal, a native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, attended high school less than eight miles from FedEx Field. It’s a three year contract (non-guaranteed) with a $12,500 signing bonus.

“I’m fired up,” Pascal told News 3. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and thankful to everyone who helped me along my path. It’s time to go to work.”

Pascal plans to take part in the team’s rookie mini-camp May 12-14.

#HTTR HAIL TO THE REDSKINS. Thanks for the opportunity. Im excited and im Fueled up 😡. Lets get it 🤘🏾 — Zachary Pascal (@ZachPascal6) April 29, 2017

Earlier this year, Pascal, the leading receiver in ODU history, was the first Monarch to take part in the NFL scouting combine after he led the Monarchs for the second-straight year in receptions, hauling in 65 passes for 946 yards and nine touchdowns.

He also rushed 23 times for 145 yards and returned 12 kickoff returns for a team-high 26.2-yard average. Pascal finished the season with 1,406 all-purpose yards, the second most in a single-season in ODU history, a record which Pascal set in 2016.

For his career, Pascal had a school-record 233 receptions for 3,193 yards (2nd) and 30 touchdowns (T-2nd). He also rushed for 310 yards and a touchdown, and returned 32 kickoffs for 729 yards, a 23.0-yard average.