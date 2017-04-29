ODU’s Rashaad Coward to sign with Bears

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – This weekend, Rashaad Coward was unable to make Monarchs history as the first Old Dominion football player ever selected in the NFL Draft. But he’ll have a shot at a pro career.

The agile 6′ 5″ defender, who was voted second team All-Conference USA last season and saw his stock rise late in the draft process tells News 3 he’s agreed to an undrafted free agent contract with Chicago and plans to sign his contract Saturday evening.

“Nothing has ever been handed to me,” Coward told News 3. “Now it’s time to prove my worth and just keep working hard.”

Coward finished fourth on the defense and led all ODU defensive linemen in 2016 with 50 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He had five tackles in seven games, and recovered a fumble in the win over Southern Miss and returned it for a seven-yard touchdown. He earned second-team All-Conference USA honors this season.

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Coward recorded 136 career tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.