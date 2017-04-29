Man dies in officer-involved shooting inside Newport News cafe

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An armed man inside of Pondo Cafe was shot and killed by a police officer, according to Newport News Police.

On April 29 at approximately 5 a.m., dispatch received a call about a violent subject inside the cafe, located in the 5800 block of Jefferson Avenue.

The call was upgraded, saying there was an armed person inside.

When officers arrived, they heard several gunshots inside the cafe.

Officers were unable to get inside the cafe because the doors were locked. After hearing gunshots, a tactical situation was called at 5:06 a.m.

The tactical team responded and entered the cafe. An officer engaged with the suspect. The suspect was shot by an officer and pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The caller of the incident was inside the cafe while all of the events were happening. The caller said he was shot before the tactical team responded. He was taken to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

The officer involved in the shooting will be on paid administrative leave. A standard criminal and administrative investigation will be conducted.