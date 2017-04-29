× First Warning Forecast: Record-challenging heat today

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking record-challenging heat on this Saturday.

It’s going to be a hot one today! Temperatures will soar to the low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. We’re still looking at mostly dry conditions, but an isolated shower or storm is not out of the question. Another warm day for Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll have better chances for showers and storms Monday night as a cold front moves into the area late Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures will be more seasonable on Tuesday with highs falling into the mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Stray shower or storm (20%). Breezy. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.