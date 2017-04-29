Dissecting the Draft: Redskins reload defense with six selections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins finalized their 2017 NFL Draft class Saturday, selecting seven players to bring their 2017 draft class to 10 total players - six defense and four offense. The team’s 2017 draft class is as follows:

ROUND (PICK) PLAYER SCHOOL

1 (17) DL Jonathan Allen Alabama

2 (49) LB Ryan Anderson Alabama

3 (81) DB Fabian Moreau UCLA

4 (114) 1 RB Samaje Perine Oklahoma

4 (123) DB Montae Nicholson Michigan State

5 (154) 2 TE Jeremy Sprinkle Arkansas

6 (199) 3 C Chase Roullier Wyoming

6 (209) 4 WR Robert Davis Georgia State

7 (230) 5 S Josh Harvey-Clemons Louisville

7 (235) DB Joshua Holsey Auburn

1 From New York Jets

2 From New Orleans

3 From Minnesota

4 From Houston

5 From Philadelphia through Minnesota

NOTES ON THE REDSKINS’ OVERALL DRAFT

The Redskins made 10 selections for the second time in the past three drafts (10 in 2015). It marks the first time the team has made at least 10 selections twice in a three-year span since 1990 and 1992, when the draft contained 12 rounds.

Dating back to 2011, the Redskins have now selected at least seven players in seven consecutive drafts for the first time since the league adopted the seven-round format in 1994.

The Redskins made seven selections on Day 3, marking the fourth time (nine in 2011, seven in 2012, seven in 2015) the team has selected seven players on Day 3 of the draft since the NFL moved to the three-day format in 2010.

The Redskins made one trade during the draft, sending the Nos. 201 and 220 overall selections to the Minnesota Vikings for the Nos. 199 and 230 overall selections.

The Redskins selected five players with picks acquired via trade, including three selections with picks acquired during the 2016 NFL Draft (RB Samaje Perine, TE Jeremy Sprinkle and WR Robert Davis) and two acquired in Saturday’s trade with Minnesota (C Chase Roullier and S Josh Harvey-Clemons.

The Redskins have selected at least four players with picks acquired via trade in each of the last four drafts.

The Redskins selected a defensive player in each of the first four rounds of the draft for the first time in the Common Draft era (since 1967).

The Redskins selected six defensive players in total, the team’s most in a single draft since 2011 (six).

The Redskins selected four defensive backs, the team’s most in a single draft since 1987 (Brian Davis, Steve Gage, Johnny Thomas and Clarence Vaughn).

By drafting defensive players with each of their first three selections, the Redskins did not make an offensive selection in the first 100 picks for the first time since 2009 and the fourth time since the turn of the century (2006, 2007, 2009).

The Redskins made multiple selections in the fourth, sixth and seventh rounds. It marked the first time the team has selected multiple players in three different rounds since 2012 (two each in the fourth, sixth and seventh rounds).

The Redskins have now selected at least one pair of college teammates in four of the last seven drafts (Nebraska’s Roy Helu Jr., DeJon Gomes and Niles Paul in 2011; SMU’s Josh LeRibeus and Richard Crawford in 2012; Florida State’s Chris Thompson and Brandon Jenkins in 2013; Arkansas’ Martrell Spaight and Tevin Mitchel in 2015).

The 2017 draft marks the fifth time the Redskins have selected a pair of teammates out of Alabama (1941, 1948, 1951, 1962).

All 10 of the Redskins’ draft picks played their collegiate careers in the Football Bowl Subdivision, marking the fifth straight year the team’s entire draft class had played at the FBS level. The last Redskins draft pick to play in the Football Championship Subdivision was South Dakota’s Tom Compton (2012).

The Redskins selected four players from the Southeastern Conference and one each from the Pac-12, Big 12, Big Ten, Mountain West, Sun Belt and Atlantic Coast Conferences. Ten of the Redskins’ 27 selections in the last three drafts (2015-17) have come from SEC schools.

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF JONATHAN ALLEN

Allen is the 456th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 28th first-round selection in that time frame. He is the 59th first-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

Allen’s selection snaps a two-year streak of the Redskins selecting an offensive player with their first selection in the NFL Draft (Brandon Scherff in 2015 and Josh Doctson in 2016). He is the first defensive player to be the first selection of the Redskins in a draft since the team chose Trent Murphy with their first selection (a second-round pick) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Allen is the first defensive player selected by the Redskins in the first round since the team drafted two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Ryan Kerrigan in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Allen’s selection marks the first time the Redskins have selected a defensive lineman with their first selection in a draft since 2009 when the team selected defensive-end-turned-linebacker Brian Orakpo in the first round. The last time the Redskins selected a player that remained along the defensive line with their first selection in a draft was in 1997, when the team selected DE Kenard Lang, coincidentally also with the No. 17 overall pick.

Allen becomes the third Bronko Nagurski Award winner (awarded annually by the Football Writers Association of America to the best defensive player in the nation) selected by the Redskins since the award’s inception in 1993, joining Orakpo (2009 NFL Draft) and Champ Bailey (1999 NFL Draft).

Allen is the second Chuck Bednarik Award winner (awarded by the Maxwell Football Club to the best defensive player in America) drafted by the Redskins all-time since the award’s inception in 1995, joining LB LaVar Arrington (2000 NFL Draft).

Allen is the second Ted Hendricks Award winner (awarded by the Ted Hendricks Foundation to college football’s top defensive end) drafted by the Redskins since the award’s inception in 2002, joining Orakpo (2009 NFL Draft). (Note: 2013 Ted Hendricks Award winner Jackson Jeffcoat also spent part of the 2014-15 seasons with the Redskins after entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks)

Allen becomes the first Alabama product selected by the Redskins in the first round since the team chose six-time Pro Bowl tackle Chris Samuels with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Allen is now the fourth Alabama product selected by the Redskins in the first round all-time, joining Samuels, B Riley Smith (1936), B Harry Gilmer (1948) and B Lowell Tew (1948).

Allen is the 22nd player from the University of Alabama selected by the Redskins all-time, joining B Riley Smith (1936), B Charley Holm (1939), E Sandy Sanford (1940), T Fred Davis (1941), G Ed Hickerson (1941), G Tony Leon (1943), B Bobby Jenkins (1945), T Fay Mills (1946), B Harry Gilmer (1948), B Lowell Tew (1948), T Dick Flowers (1949), E Ed White (1950), B Eddie Salem (1951), C Elliot Speed (1951), B Billy Hicks (1956), T Billy Neighbors (1962), E Tommy Brooker (1962), DB Steve Higginbotham (1972), DT Thomas Rayam (1990), T Chris Samuels (2000) and G Arie Kouandjio (2015).

With Allen’s selection, Alabama broke a tie with Penn State (21) for the third-most all-time draft selections from any single school in franchise history. The Crimson Tide now trail only Notre Dame (34) and USC (30) in Redskins draft history.

Allen becomes the first Southeastern Conference product selected by the Redskins in the first round since selecting LSU’s LaRon Landry with the sixth overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Allen becomes the fifth player selected by the Redskins all-time with the No. 17 overall pick, joining B Red Knight (1947), DT Bobby Wilson (1991), DB Tom Carter (1993) and DE Kenard Lang (1997).

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF RYAN ANDERSON

Anderson is the 457th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 37th second-round selection in that time frame. He is the 55th second-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

With Anderson’s selection, the Redskins have now selected a defensive player with each of their last six second-round picks (DL Jarvis Jenkins, 2011; CB David Amerson, 2013; LB Trent Murphy, 2014; LB Preston Smith, 2015; S Su’a Cravens, 2016). It marks the team’s longest such streak in the Common Draft era.

With Anderson’s selection, the Redskins have now selected a linebacker in the second round in four consecutive drafts (Trent Murphy in 2014, Preston Smith in 2015, Su’a Cravens – who played predominantly at linebacker as a rookie – in 2016).

Including the selection of Alabama’s Jonathan Allen with the team’s first-round pick, the Redskins have now selected players from the same school with the first two selections of a draft since selecting Auburn’s Jason Campbell and Carlos Rogers with the team’s first two picks of the 2005 NFL Draft.

By selecting Allen (10.5 sacks in 2016) and Anderson (9.0), the Redskins have now drafted players that accounted for more than a third of Alabama’s Football Bowl Subdivision-leading 54.0 sacks last season.

Anderson is the 23rd player from the University of Alabama selected by the Redskins all-time, joining B Riley Smith (1936), B Charley Holm (1939), E Sandy Sanford (1940), T Fred Davis (1941), G Ed Hickerson (1941), G Tony Leon (1943), B Bobby Jenkins (1945), T Fay Mills (1946), B Harry Gilmer (1948), B Lowell Tew (1948), T Dick Flowers (1949), E Ed White (1950), B Eddie Salem (1951), C Elliot Speed (1951), B Billy Hicks (1956), T Billy Neighbors (1962), E Tommy Brooker (1962), DB Steve Higginbotham (1972), DT Thomas Rayam (1990), T Chris Samuels (2000), G Arie Kouandjio (2015) and DL Jonathan Allen (2017).

The Redskins have now selected members of the defensive front seven in each of the first two rounds of the draft for the first time since 2011 (LB Ryan Kerrigan and DL Jarvis Jenkins).

Anderson is the fifth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 49 overall pick all-time, joining E Elmer Dohrmann (1938), B Walt Trojanowski (1946), T Bob Wetoska (1959) and DB Vernon Dean (1982).

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF FABIAN MOREAU

Moreau is the 458th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 34th third-round selection in that time frame. He is the 64th third-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

With Moreau’s selection, the Redskins have now selected a defensive player with their first three picks of the draft for the first time since 2009 (DE/LB Brian Orakpo in the first round, CB Kevin Barnes in the third round and LB Cody Glenn in the fifth round). Prior to 2017, the last time the Redskins selected a defensive player in each of the first, second and third rounds was in 1997 when the team picked DE Kenard Lang, LB Greg Jones and LB Derek Smith, respectively.

Moreau’s selection marks the second straight season in which the Redskins have selected a defensive back with their third-round pick (Kendall Fuller, 2016).

Moreau is the Redskins’ 15th selection of a player from UCLA all-time, joining E Dave Brown (1944), B Cal Rossi (1946 and 1947), E Roy Karrasch (1947), E Bill Clements (1949), B Joe Marvin (1952), T Gil Moreno (1956), C Art Kuehn (1975), QB Jay Schroeder (1984), RB Skip Hicks (1998), LS Jeff Grau (2002), FB Manuel White (2005), S Chris Horton (2008) and WR Terrence Austin (2010).

Moreau is the fifth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 81 overall selection all-time, joining T Wally Merz (1957), E Jim Kenney (1959), G Derrick Dockery (2003) and TE Chris Cooley (2004).

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF SAMAJE PERINE

Perine is the 459th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 32nd fourth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 47th fourth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

Perine’s selection snapped a streak of three consecutive defensive selections by the Redskins to open the 2017 Draft. His selection with the No. 114 overall pick marks the latest the Redskins have selected their first offensive player in a draft since the 2009 NFL Draft when the Redskins first offensive selection came with the No. 221 overall pick (FB Eddie Williams).

Perine is the first player from Oklahoma selected by the Redskins since the team drafted five-time Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams with the fourth overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Perine is the 13th player from the University of Oklahoma selected by the Redskins all-time, joining C Ed Parks (1938), B Bob Seymour (1940), B Marvin Whited (1942), C Ray Pearcy (1948), B George Thomas (1950), B Leon Heath (1951), B Merrill Green (1954), T Roger Nelson (1954), DT Bob Slater (1984), TE Stephen Alexander (1998), WR Malcolm Kelly (2008) and T Trent Williams (2010).

Perine is the fourth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 114 selection all-time, joining T Ben Preston (1958), DB Bill Kishman (1969) and DT Manny Sistrunk (1970).

Perine is the first running back selected by the Redskins in the first four rounds to have played in the Big 12 Conference since drafting Nebraska’s Roy Helu Jr. in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

The Redskins have now selected at least one running back in each of the last seven drafts, dating back to 2011. It is the team’s longest such streak since taking at least one running back in nine consecutive drafts from 1983-91.

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF MONTAE NICHOLSON

Nicholson is the 460th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 33rd fourth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 48th fourth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

With Nicholson’s selection, the Redskins have now selected a defensive player in each of the first four rounds of the draft for the first time in the Common Draft era.

Nicholson is the first player from Michigan State selected by the Redskins since the team chose quarterback Kirk Cousins – also in the fourth round – in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Nicholson is the 17th player from Michigan State selected by the Redskins all-time, joining E Stan McRae (1941), E Frank Brogger (1945), B Al Dorow (1952), E Orlando Mazza (1952), E Paul Dekker (1953), B Ed Timmerman (1953), B Billy Wells (1954), B Gary Lowe (1956), B Jerry Planutis (1956), G Buck Nystrom (1956), FB Ron Hatcher (1962), B Carl Charon (1962), B Lonnie Sanders (1963), DT Bobby Wilson (1991), WR Devin Thomas (2008) and QB Kirk Cousins (2012).

Nicholson is the third player selected by the Redskins with the No. 123 selection all-time, joining QB Eddie LeBaron (1950) and B Alex Webster (1953).

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF JEREMY SPRINKLE

Sprinkle is the 461st selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 48th fifth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 73rd fifth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

Sprinkle is the first Southeastern Conference tight end selected by the Redskins since the team chose Florida’s Jordan Reed in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Sprinkle is the 14th player from the University of Arkansas selected by the Redskins all-time, joining C Earl Wheeler (1947), B Ross Pritchard (1949), B Alvin Duke (1950), G Buddy Brown (1951), B A.J. Baker (1955), G John Childress (1962), G Dave Adams (1963), B Gordon Guest (1964), LB Jeff Goff (1982), LB Ravin Caldwell (1986), K Zach Hocker (2014), LB Martrell Spaight (2015) and CB Tevin Mitchel (2015).

After a nearly three-decade gap between selections from Arkansas from 1986 to 2014, with Sprinkle’s selection, the Redskins have now chosen four Razorbacks across the last four drafts.

Sprinkle – Arkansas’ record-holder for career touchdowns by a tight end (11) – is the second Arkansas tight end to be selected in NFL Draft history, joining the Los Angeles Chargers’ Hunter Henry (2016 second-round pick).

Sprinkle is the fourth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 154 overall selection all-time, joining WR Darnerien McCants (2001), LB Robert McCune (2005) and RB Chris Thompson (2013).

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF CHASE ROULLIER

Roullier is the 462nd selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 55th sixth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 81st sixth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

Roullier is the third player from the University of Wyoming selected by the Redskins all-time, joining B Dick Campbell (1951) and C Frank Radella (1955).

Roullier’s selection snaps a six-decade span in which the Redskins did not select a player from Wyoming.

Roullier is the sixth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 199 overall selection all-time, joining T John Pehar (1946), B Jim Hefti (1947), B Gill Bocetti (1952), E Bob Johnson (1961) and T Dick Evers (1964).

With Roullier’s selection, the Redskins have drafted at least one offensive lineman in seven of the last eight drafts dating back to 2010.

Roullier is the first player selected by the Redskins with a selection acquired in a trade from Minnesota since the team used a pick from the Vikings to select Alfred Morris in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF ROBERT DAVIS

Davis is the 463rd selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 56th sixth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 82nd sixth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

With Davis’ selection, the Redskins have now selected at least one wide receiver in each of the last four drafts (Ryan Grant in 2014, Jamison Crowder and Evan Spencer in 2015, Josh Doctson in 2016). This marks the Redskins’ longest such streak since a four-year span across the 2008-11 drafts.

Davis is the first player from Georgia State selected by the Redskins all-time. It marks the first time the Redskins have selected a player from a school not represented in the team’s previous draft history since making Alfred Morris the Redskins’ first selection from Florida Atlantic in team history in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Davis is only the second player in Georgia State history to be selected in the NFL Draft, joining offensive lineman John Ulrick (Indianapolis, 2014).

Davis is the third player selected by the Redskins with the No. 209 overall selection all-time, joining B Roger Robinson (1946) and QB Joe Kapp (1959).

Davis was selected with a pick acquired from the Houston Texans via trade during the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The other pick acquired by the Redskins in the deal was also used to select a wide receiver – TCU’s Josh Doctson – with the No. 22 overall pick in 2016.

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF JOSH HARVEY-CLEMONS

Harvey-Clemons is the 464th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 60th seventh-round selection in that time frame. He is the 91st seventh-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

Harvey-Clemons is the fourth Louisville player selected by the Redskins all-time, joining T Ron Petty (1961), TE Jamie Asher (1995) and LB Robert McCune (2005).

Harvey-Clemons is the first Louisville product selected by the Redskins during the tenure of Head Coach Jay Gruden, who played collegiately at Louisville.

Harvey-Clemons is the sixth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 230 overall selection all-time, joining B Charlie Yancey (1943), E Gary Hart (1965), DB Frank Liberatore (1968), LS Jeff Grau (2002) and OL Kili Lefotu (2006).

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF JOSHUA HOLSEY