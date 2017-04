Chesapeake, Va. — Chesapeake Police are investigating a shooting where a 21-year-old man was shot in the foot.

This incident happened just before 4:30 P.M. in the 3000 block of Parkside Drive Sunday afternoon.

Officials tell News 3 his injuries are non-life threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time.

