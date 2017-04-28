Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel to hold hiring event ahead of boom in activity

NORFOLK, Va. – Activity along the Downtown Norfolk waterfront is growing and with the Waterside District area opening soon the Sheraton is hiring.

The Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel is located next door to the new Waterside District.

Hotel staff said they are preparing to host more visitors and in order to do that they will be increasing their workforce by 30-40 employees.

The Sheraton is the only hotel on the water in Downtown Norfolk.

Openings are for full-time positions including front desk, valet supervisor, valet attendant, van driver, maintenance engineer, lead housekeeping supervisor, housekeeping supervisor, housekeeper, laundry attendant, restaurant supervisor, restaurant server, bartender, host/hostess, cook, dishwasher, banquet captain, banquet server and banquet bartender.

Full-time positions offer benefits such as medical, dental, vision, 401k and paid time off.

The job fair will be Tuesday, May 2 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Monticello Room on the lobby level of the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside (777 Waterside Drive in Norfolk).