Redskins and homegrown talent Jonathan Allen a perfect match

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Sliding down the draft board is not the best feeling for top NFL prospects. For former Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, falling to the Redskins at 17 couldn’t have been a better feeling.

“To be able to say I can go back and play where it all began, you can’t dream of scenarios better than this,” Allen told News 3 Sports after being selected.

In 2013, Allen was one of the nations top recruits after becoming a dominant force at Stone Bridge High School, 10 minutes down the road from Redskins park.

After becoming an All-American at Alabama, Allen was slated to be a Top-5 pick in this years draft. Concerns over arthritic shoulders became known to teams and the public in the past month.

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden was shocked to see Allen still on the board at 17 and called it a “no brainer” pick. The injury reports did not deter the Redskins brass. “We talked to Dr. [James] Andrews, he gave thumbs up on him. We feel very good about the injuries,” said Gruden.

The Redskins also drafted Allen’s teammate Ryan Anderson, an outside linebacker that registered nine sacks in his senior season at Alabama.