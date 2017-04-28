Portsmouth drug dealer convicted after 97 grams of crack cocaine recovered

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A drug dealer was convicted in court on Friday.

24-year-old Benitez Auguarius moody of Portsmouth, was convicted on charges of drug distribution and possession of multiple firearms.

According to court records Moody distributed crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl in Portsmouth from the summer of 2015 through March 2016.

Moody was arrested on August 10, 2016, after the Portsmouth Police Department bought heroin from Moody and executed a search warrant at his residence.

During the search, law enforcement said they found 97 grams of crack cocaine, two grams of heroin and fentanyl mixture, four firearms (two special revolvers and two semi-automatic pistols), and $4,000 in cash.

The jury found Moody guilty of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, heroin, and fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Moody faces a mandatory minimum sentence of fifteen years in prison, with a maximum of life in prison, when he is sentenced on Sept. 20, 2017.