Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - We have world famous local Lynnhaven oysters for tasting on the show and walk through the steps of "Oyster Tasting 101." It's to get us ready for the oyster roast planned to commemorate the 410th landing of the British at Cape Henry,

Virginia’s 410th Oysterific Anniversary

Oyster Roast on the Beach

Sunday, April 3o

3:00-6:00 pm

Virginia Beach Resort Hotel.

757-340-8687

Oysterific.com