Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Storms today and heat this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Turning up the heat for the weekend… A cold front is pushing through the region today, bringing in rain chances but not much of a cool down. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with scattered showers and storms. Some sunshine will blend in this afternoon as the scattered showers and storms push into NC and near the coast. Highs today will return to the mid 80s, maybe just a shade cooler than yesterday. Expect a warm night with overnight lows only falling to near 70 under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend will be very summer-like. Highs will warm to near 90 on Saturday, close to record high temperatures for that date. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds through the day with an isolated shower or storm possible. It will also be breezy Saturday with SW winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph possible. Highs will slip into the mid 80s for Sunday. We will still see the mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers/storms possible.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms is set to move in Monday night and into Tuesday as a cold front moves through. We will cool down behind that front. Expect highs in the 70s for midweek.

Today: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Warm. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%), Breezy. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

