Whether you’re honoring your favorite fictional superheroes, or the real superheroes in your life, National Superhero Day is the day to celebrate them!

National Superhero Day is celebrated annually on April 28. It was created in 1995 by employees at Marvel Comics!

There are all kinds of superheroes — the ones in masks and capes, and the ones that risk their lives every day to keep us safe!

Who is your favorite superhero?