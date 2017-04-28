Bears trade up to select North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky in NFL Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – University of North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky was selected second overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft Thursday evening. Trubisky, who attended the draft and was presented a Bears jersey by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, is the Tar Heels' highest draft pick since Julius Peppers was taken No. 2 in 2002.

Chicago entered the night holding the third overall pick. However, in order to snag their QB at number two in the first round, the Bears gave up their 2017 first round pick and selections in the second (No. 67) and third (No. 111) rounds this year in addition to a third-round selection in the 2018 draft. San Francisco chose Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas at No. 3.

The most accurate passer in UNC history, Trubisky played in more than 30 games and started 13 as a redshirt junior in 2016. He set more than 20 single-season school records, including total offense (4,056), passing yards (3,748) and passing touchdowns (30) while leading the Tar Heels to an 8-5 record and a berth in the Sun Bowl vs. Stanford.

Trubisky is the ninth player in UNC history taken in the top 10 of the NFL Draft. Other Carolina players to be selected second overall are Ken Willard (No. 2 in 1965), Williamsburg native Lawrence Taylor (No. 2 in 1981) and Julius Peppers (No. 2 in 2002).

Last season, Trubisky completed 304 of 447 pass attempts with just six interceptions and threw at least three touchdowns in seven games. He was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation National Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Tar Heels to a 37-36 come-from-behind victory over Pitt. The following week, Trubisky completed 31 of 38 pass attempts for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-35 win at No. 12 Florida State.

A native of Mentor, Ohio, Trubisky elected to forego his final year of college eligibility and enter the 2017 NFL Draft.