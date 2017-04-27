Three juveniles arrested in connection to Portsmouth carjacking

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Three juveniles have been arrested in connection to a carjacking that occurred in Portsmouth over the weekend.

Portsmouth Police say they were called to the Goodwill store at 3110 High Street at approximately 7:54 p.m. Sunday for a woman who was injured in a carjacking that had just happened.

Detectives say a male suspect entered the victim’s car as the victim was on the other side of the vehicle speaking to another person.

The suspect put the car into reverse and started driving away just as the victim began to open one of the car doors. The victim was knocked to the ground, causing her to suffer a serious head injury.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The suspect drove off with the suspect’s vehicle. Later that evening, officers located the vehicle, which was occupied by two people, in the 1900 block of Deep Creek Boulevard.

One of the suspects was immediately taken into custody, while the other took off running. That second suspect was taken into custody a short time later. A third suspect was also identified and taken into custody.

The first suspect charged is a 14-year-old male from Portsmouth. He has been charged with car-jacking and aggravated malicious wounding.

The second suspect is a 14-year-old male from Portsmouth. He has been charged with grand larceny.

The third suspect is a 17-year-old male from Suffolk. He has been charged with grand larceny.

All three juvenile males are currently in the custody of Chesapeake Juvenile Services.