Reebok responds to Nordstrom mud jeans with a sweat shirt

Nordstrom is taking up a new angle on denim fashion with one of the company’s latest items.

The jeans are called Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans and they have a look similar to someone who has rolled around in mud.

A description on the site said “Heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans in a comfortable straight-leg fit embody rugged, Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

They are selling for $425.

Reebok came firing back with a new look of their own.

Their shirt is called the Reebok Authentic Sweat Shirt. Yes, it is a shirt that looks like someone had a really good workout in it.

Reebok’s site said the sweat shirt sold out but it is listed for the same price as the jeans, $425.

Reebok even took to Twitter to promote the new shirt.