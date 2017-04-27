Redskins sign Morgan Moses to lengthy contract extension

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced they have signed tackle Morgan Moses to a multi-year contract extension. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed, although NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports it’s a five year extension.

Moses (6-6, 335) was originally selected by the Redskins in the third round (66th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 40 career regular season games with 33 starts, including starting each of the last 32 regular season games for the Redskins since earning a starting role prior to the 2015 campaign.

“I look back at the past three years and being here and just being blessed to play here – and I look back at three years ago where I was at the draft – to be here where I’m one of the first guys in my class to sign a big extension, it just shows you that if you stay blessed and you stay true to your process, anything can happen,” Moses said. “It’s a big deal for me to be here because I have so many things in the community that are working for me and for others here, so to be here and be hands-on with it, it’s going to allow me to do some great things.”

After being limited to eight games by a Lisfranc injury in 2014, Moses has since become one of five Redskins players to start all 16 regular season games in each of the last two seasons. Moses’ teammates awarded him with the team’s Ed Block Courage Award for his play in 2015 following his comeback from the injury.

Since the 2014 season in which the Redskins allowed 58 sacks, the Redskins have allowed only 50 total sacks in Moses’ two seasons as a full-time starter from 2015-16, the second-fewest in the NFL in that time frame. Last season, Moses and his offensive line colleagues helped power the Redskins to single-season team records in yards per game (403.4), yards per play (6.40), net passing yards (4,758), completions (407), passing first downs (226) and 500-yard games (three).

Moses played collegiately at Virginia, where he started 42 of the 48 career games in which he played. He earned second-team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2013, helping the Cavaliers produce their first 1,000-yard rusher since 2004.

Moses, 26, attended Meadowbrook H.S. in Richmond, Va., becoming a two-time all-state, all-region and all-district selection. He was born March 3, 1991.