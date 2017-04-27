× Red Mill students “shave the day” for one of their peers

Virginia Beach, Va. – Students at Red Mill Elementary School have been raising money for months to support the St. Baldrick’s Foundation

The reason? One of their classmates, Abby Furco , is one of this year’s St. Baldrick’s ambassadors.

Abby was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in 2011. With the help of a unique combination chemotherapy treatment available to her because of St. Baldrick’s funded research, she spent 32 months fighting the cancer.

For 11 months, she was cancer free. But then she relapsed.

It wasn’t until a bone marrow transplant in January of 2015 that she was cancer free again, but she developed a severe graft-versus-host disease and other complications. Doctors did not expect her to survive.

But by what many call, a miracle, she is still here with us today.

And Abby’s parents credit a lot of that to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Now, their passion for the cause has been passed on to the students of Red Mill Elementary.

Thursday, a select group of students and teachers will be shaving their heads to raise money for the foundation.

In the schools “Shave the Day’ campaign, classes have started a friendly competition to see which grade can raise the most money.

This event is previewing other St. Baldrick’s fundraisers happening across Hampton Roads this weekend.