× Playground under construction at Norfolk elementary school

NORFOLK, VA. – “A playground is more than a playground.”

That’s the motto for Norfolk Public Schools.

More than 200 volunteers are gathering at Sewells Point Elementary School Thursday to construct a new playground.

Partnering with KaBOOM! And The CarFax Foundation, the goal is to make play more accessible to children of veterans and military families.

District staff say the playground is a “brain expander, friend maker, and muscle builder.”

Construction began at 8:30am, the ribbon cutting will be start around 2:30p.m.