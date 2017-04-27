HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We talk with football analyst and College Game Day host Kirk Herbstreit live from Philadelphia as he prepares for the NFL Draft. He also shares with us a special campaign to help the non-profit military charity OPERATION HOMEFRONT.
Kirk Herbstreit on the NFL Draft and Operation Homefront on Coast Live
