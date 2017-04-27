× First Warning Traffic – Thursday bridge openings and lane closures

Gilmerton Bridge 7:00 and 7:45 AM

ERT DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNELS CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, April 21 to Friday, April 28

***U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21 until 5 a.m. on Monday, April 24***

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, April 28 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

VA164 East/I-264 East: Full ramp closure Thursday, April 27 from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. the following morning.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT: April 23, 2017 through April 29, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

I-64 east: Single-lane closure from Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) to Route 143 Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) April 24-27, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Traffic shifts will occur overnight moving the two existing travel lanes on the concrete pavement to the left onto the new travel lanes in the median as follows: Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closure on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) April 25-27, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Jefferson Avenue: Westbound permanent right-lane closure under I-64 for temporary widening continues. One lane will remain open. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) and Busch Gardens (exit 243). Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.



I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound April 23-27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway, Southside: Full-closure of the Reversible Roadway as follows: April 24-28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

US-17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closure southbound overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: April 23-27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight on I-664 Southbound from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: April 26 and 27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. April 28-29 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Single-lane closures as follows, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound April 24-28 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Westbound April 24-28 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound April 27 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Runway Tunnel.

I-64 Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: April 24-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Bay Avenue and 4 th View Street. April 24-28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the I-264 Interchange.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Dual-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound alternating lane closures April 26-28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Norge/Toano and ending before Old Stage Road.

I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River Southbound, Emporia: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Northbound April 24-27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Exit 7 and 11 at the Greensville County and Town of Emporia Line.

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County : Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows: Starting April 24 at midnight and continuing until April 27 at noon.

Route 616 (Ivor Road), Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound from Sadler Road (Route 618) to Unity Road (Route 603) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: April 24-29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 31 (Jamestown Road), James City County : Alternating lane closures have reduced traffic to one lane in both directions with flagging operations on Route 31 between the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry dock and Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway). April 23-28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 17 (J. Clyde Morris Boulevard), Yorktown: Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound at Commerce Circle as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: April 24-28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 13 (Northampton Boulevard), Virginia Beach: Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound from Bayside Road to Independence Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times: April 24-28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

