First Warning Traffic – Thursday bridge openings and lane closures
BRIDGE OPENING:
Gilmerton Bridge 7:00 and 7:45 AM
ERT DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNELS CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, April 21 to Friday, April 28
***U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21 until 5 a.m. on Monday, April 24***
U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, April 28 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
VA164 East/I-264 East: Full ramp closure Thursday, April 27 from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. the following morning.
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT: April 23, 2017 through April 29, 2017
- I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
- Segment I:
- I-64 east: Single-lane closure from Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) to Route 143 Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) April 24-27, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- Traffic shifts will occur overnight moving the two existing travel lanes on the concrete pavement to the left onto the new travel lanes in the median as follows:
- Segment II:
- Alternating single-lane closure on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) April 25-27, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- Jefferson Avenue: Westbound permanent right-lane closure under I-64 for temporary widening continues. One lane will remain open.
- The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) and Busch Gardens (exit 243).
- Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.
- I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Westbound April 23-27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 Reversible Roadway, Southside: Full-closure of the Reversible Roadway as follows:
- April 24-28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- US-17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closure southbound overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- April 23-27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight on I-664 Southbound from 26th Street to Terminal Avenue as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- April 26 and 27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- April 28-29 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Single-lane closures as follows, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Eastbound April 24-28 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Westbound April 24-28 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.
- I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Westbound April 27 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Runway Tunnel.
- I-64 Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- April 24-28 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Bay Avenue and 4th View Street.
- April 24-28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the I-264 Interchange.
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Dual-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Westbound alternating lane closures April 26-28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Norge/Toano and ending before Old Stage Road.
- I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River Southbound, Emporia: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Northbound April 24-27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Exit 7 and 11 at the Greensville County and Town of Emporia Line.
- Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows:
- Starting April 24 at midnight and continuing until April 27 at noon.
- Route 616 (Ivor Road), Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound from Sadler Road (Route 618) to Unity Road (Route 603) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- April 24-29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Route 31 (Jamestown Road), James City County: Alternating lane closures have reduced traffic to one lane in both directions with flagging operations on Route 31 between the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry dock and Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway).
- April 23-28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 17 (J. Clyde Morris Boulevard), Yorktown: Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound at Commerce Circle as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- April 24-28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Route 13 (Northampton Boulevard), Virginia Beach: Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound from Bayside Road to Independence Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:
- April 24-28 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Military Highway northbound on-ramp to I-64 westbound is closed through the morning of April 24. A detour to the Robin Hood Road on-ramp is in place.
- Alternating single-lane closures April 23-29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.