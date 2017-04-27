× First Warning Forecast: Get ready for highs in the 80s and 90s

Get ready for highs in the 80s and 90s….If you’ve been waiting for some warm weather, get ready!

As we move through our Thursday afternoon, expect highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds as a cold front moves in from the west. That front may produce a few scattered showers and storms overnight into Friday. Low temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s.

On Friday, a few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm are in your morning forecast. Some showers may stick around into the early to mid afternoon as the cold front slowly crosses the area. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. The front will do little to cool us down. In fact, we’ll see highs in the mid 80s Friday.

We’ll have even warmer weather on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll be in the mid 80s by Sunday. An isolated shower or storm is possible this weekend, but most of us will be dry.

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny. Warm and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Showers/Storms Possible Overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance for Rain/Storms (30-40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Much Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1937 James River Flooding: Crest Richmond Locks 25.20′

1980 F0 Tornado: Richmond

2007 F0 Tornado Gloucester

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.