Dog known as ‘Charles the Monarch’ found roaming Norfolk streets, again

NORFOLK, Va. – Police said ‘Charles the Monarch,’ the popular local dog was found roaming the streets Tuesday.

The dog was taken to the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center after a citizen saw the dog roaming.

Police said a seizure hearing will be held May 2 to determine if the owner, Daniel Painter, will be able to keep the dog.

Charles the Monarch has gotten attention the past not only for his lion-look but for Painter being in court.

This time last year a judge ruled that the dog needed to be on a leash when it wasn’t Painter.

