Chesapeake high school makes semi-finals in Vans art competition

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Great Bridge High School has made it to the semi-finals in a Vans art competition!

The Vans Custom Culture Art Competition is an annual program created to inspire high school students to be creative and to bring awareness to the cutting of art programs.

Great Bridge High School is one of the top 50 finalists in the competition.

Students were given four pairs of blank Vans shoes and were asked to design them using the four themes of Vans; action, sports, arts, music, and local flavor.

The winning school will get $50,000 for arts programs and the potential of one of the designs to be sold in a local Vans store.

Four runner-up schools will get $4,000 towards art programs.