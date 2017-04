PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Cleveland’s QB can wait.

With the number one overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Browns selected Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. While Garrett is the first Aggie ever selected with the top pick in the draft, he’s the sixth player from A&M to be selected in the top 10 since 2011.

Cleveland also controls the 12th overall selection in Thursday’s first round.