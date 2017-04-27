× A teen not old enough to drive is accused of a carjacking that left a woman in critical condition

Portsmouth, Va. – Three teens are in facing charges for a carjacking that happened over the weekend in Portsmouth.

Police say they arrested two 14 year-old boys and a 17 year-old and charged them with grand larceny.

One of the 14 year-old was charged with carjacking and aggravated malicious wounding.

It happened Sunday night just before 8 o’clock outside of the Goodwill store on high Street.

The female victim suffered a head injury in the struggle and remains in critical condition at the hospital, according to police.

They said the teen entered the victim’s car as she was talking to someone and was knocked to the ground when the vehicle began to move.

Police said the fall caused a serious head injury and the suspect drove off in the car.

Later that night, police said they were patrolling the area and found the stolen car with two of the teens inside on the 1900 block of Deep Creek Blvd.

They said one teen ran and another one was taken into custody.

The other was tracked down a little bit later.

Police say through the investigation they determined that three teens were allegedly involved in the carjacking.

The teens were taken to the Chesapeake Juvenile Services.

The suspect’s names and mug shots are not being released due to their ages.