× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies and warming up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A return to sunshine and 80s… The area of low pressure that has kept things soggy over the past few days is finally moving out. It will still be gloomy this morning with mostly cloudy skies, a few light showers or drizzle, and areas of fog. Sunshine will gradually break through the clouds by midday and the afternoon. Highs today will reach the mid 70s. Winds will be from the west and much lighter today, so we will not see the tidal flooding like we had yesterday.

Get ready for a big warm up to end the week. Highs will climb into the mid 80s on Thursday with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Winds will pick up tomorrow with gusts to 25 mph possible. We are tracking a cold front that will move in late Thursday night and into Friday morning. Clouds will increase and isolated showers are possible. The cold front will not cool us down. Highs will return to the mid 80s on Friday.

The weekend should be nice but very warm. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Some locations could flirt with 90°. Expect partly cloudy skies through the weekend with an isolated shower possible.

Today: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W/S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 26th

1937 James River Flooding: Crest Cartersville 27.73′

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.