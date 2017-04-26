Norfolk robbery suspect jumps from second-story deck, almost lands on U.S. Marshal

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk robbery suspect was caught Wednesday morning as he tried to escape from U.S. Marshals and Norfolk fugitive investigators.

After a six-week investigation into a January robbery of a Norfolk Metro PCS store, investigators zeroed in on a Newport News residence where they believed 24-year-old Lasrenzo Schmidt was hiding.

As U.S. Marshals and Norfolk fugitive investigators approached the apartment in the 700 block of Adams Drive, they heard the rear sliding glass door open.

Seconds later, Schmidt jumped off the second-story deck and nearly landed on a Deputy Marshal. He was then quickly taken into custody.

He will be charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, possession of firearm by convicted felon, and use of firearm in commission of a felony in relation to the Metro PCS robbery.

Schmidt will be held at the Norfolk City Jail.