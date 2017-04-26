Man charged with taking photos of teen girl at local church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POQUOSON, Va. - A man is accused of taking pictures of a teenage girl up her skirt at a local church, without her knowing.

On March 5, police were called to Trinity United Methodist Church off Poquoson Ave.

A teenage girl told officers a man allegedly used a cell phone to take inappropriate photos up her skirt.

According to a search warrant, 21-year-old William Don Suave Jr., did take numerous photos of the teenage girl without her knowledge or consent. The teenager told police it happened during Sunday school class.

News 3 knocked on Suave's door to ask him about what happened. He declined to comment.

News 3 obtained search warrants saying Suave did admit to taking the photos and transferring them to his laptop. Those warrants also claim he admitted to following the teenager around church property.

The Pastor of the church, Charles Stacy sent News 3 a statement saying

"We are unable to comment as this is an ongoing matter."

Suave Jr. was charged with creating an unlawful image of another, a felony charge.