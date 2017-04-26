Man charged with murder in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Police have charged Maurice Hyman, 29, in connection with a homicide that happened on April 20.

Police dispatchers got a call around 10:45 p.m. about a shooting in the 800 block of Bagnall Road.

When police and paramedics arrived on scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died a short time later.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Zuton T. Carpenter.

Hyman was charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission with a felony. He is being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.