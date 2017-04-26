FREE drive-in movie theater returns in Suffolk with ‘Honey I Shrunk the Kids’

SUFFOLK, Va. – The free drive-in movie theater will be returning in Suffolk!

On Saturday, May 20 Bennett’s Creek Park will have two screens set up to show the classic 80’s movie ‘Honey I Shrunk the Kids.’

Viewers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to relax on while they watch the movie.

Two concession areas will be available with food and treats. No outside food or drinks will be allowed at the movie viewing, the city said.

Pets are welcome with their owners as long as they are on a leash when outside a vehicle.

The park will open at 6 p.m. for parking and activities for children to celebrate National Kids to Parks Day.

The movie will start at 8:15 p.m.

Bennett’s Creek Park will be closed to guests from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. to prepare for the event.