× First Warning Forecast: Tracking sunshine and highs in the 80s

Tracking sunshine and highs in the 80s….After several days of gloomy weather, we’re tracking the return to sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.

As we move through our Wednesday afternoon, expect mostly cloudy skies. A stray sprinkle is possible, but overall, as an area of low pressure pushes farther away from us, our skies will gradually clear. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s today. Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the low and mid 60s.

On Thursday, some of us might start the day with patchy fog, but as we move through the morning and into the afternoon, we’re forecasting sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Our skies will cloud up a bit late Thursday as a cold front moves in from the west. That front could cause a few scattered showers to develop into early Friday morning. Otherwise, by Friday afternoon, we’ll see clouds and some sun. The front won’t cool us down. In fact, we’ll see highs in the mid 80s.

By the weekend, expect more warm weather. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 on Saturday. We’ll have highs in the mid 80s by Sunday. More rain is possible by Monday.

This Afternoon: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Isolated Sprinkles (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Late Day Showers (30%). Warmer and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Friday: AM Clouds and Showers (30%). Then, clearing skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1937 James River Flooding: Crest Cartersville 27.73′

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.