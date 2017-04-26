Advice for women coping with incontinence and pelvic floor disorders on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - For some women reaching mid-life, weakness of pelvic floor muscles caused by injury, childbirth or other conditions can cause embarrassment and force women to avoid social activities. It can often result in Leakage during exercise, or while coughing, laughing, bending or sneezing and feeling the need to urinate as often as six to eight times a day.

We learn about pelvic floor disorders and what options there are for treatment here locally.

Free Public Forum on Pelvic Floor Disorders

May 16th

Virginia Beach Public library

757-395-CARE

sentara.com/pelvicfloor