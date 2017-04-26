13-year-old boy inside house hit by gunfire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – A 13-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday morning by a bullet that entered his home.

Hampton Police say they were called to the 1st block of Huffman Drive at 2:34 a.m. in reference to the shooting.

When they arrived, they found the 13-year-old boy suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

The investigation has revealed that someone fired several shots in the area. One of the shots entered the home and struck the victim. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.